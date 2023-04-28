Department says some Ukrainians based in Cahersiveen to be moved to Tralee

Some Ukrainian refugees who’ve been living in Cahersiveen have been told they will be moved to Tralee next Tuesday.

The Department of Integration issued letters to residents of Skellig Accommodation Centre stating that they are to be moved.

It’s understood around 75 Ukrainian refugees live in the Cahersiveen town centre accommodation.

Some of them will be moved to another centre in the Cahersiveen area.

The remainder will be sent to the Kerry Comfort Inn in Pembroke Street, Tralee.

The department says Skellig Accommodation Centre was previously successful in applying to host international protection applicants.

It says as an interim measure, those fleeing Ukraine were accommodated there.

The department says there’s now a severe shortage of accommodation for international protection applicants and as such, the Skellig Accommodation Centre in Cahersiveen is required in order to prevent asylum seekers from entering homelessness.

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth says it’s aware of the impact such transfers have on those affected.

It says these moves only take place where absolutely necessary.

The department says it’s working to make this transfer as easy and as efficient as possible.