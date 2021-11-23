Kerry councillors criticise plan to curb short-term letting

The council’s issuing of warning letters to homeowners using properties for short-term letting has been criticised.

The topic was raised during a discussion on a draft of the Kerry County Development Plan yesterday, after Kerry County Council said it had issued over 180 warning letters in relation to short-term lets.

The majority of Kerry county councillors who spoke at the meeting yesterday were critical of the move to clamp down on the short-term letting sector. The local authority says the majority of short-term accommodations require a specific type of planning permission, while they all need to be registered with the council.

Independent councillor in the Killarney Municipal District Brendan Cronin opposed the council’s move; he believes there should be exceptions when short-term letting is shown to be an integral part of a family’s income.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael O’Shea, who’s an auctioneer, says the issues are quite broad and focusing on those letting properties short-term is unfair.

The Milltown councillor says the reality is that construction costs are too high for builders, while landlords are leaving the market due to taxation and issues with residents.

However, he adds the council is only following national policy.

Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley, who represents the Tralee Municipal District, supports the council’s move as there’s a housing crisis locally and nationally.

He says something must be done to increase the availability of homes in Kerry.