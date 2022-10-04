Advertisement
Kerry councillor’s appeal against assault conviction begins at Tralee Circuit Court

Oct 4, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae (Non-Party) Castleisland area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
A Kerry county councillor’s appeal against an assault conviction has begun at Tralee Circuit Court this afternoon.

Councillor Jackie Healy-Rae and Kevin Healy-Rae, both of Sandymount, Kilgarvan, and Malachy Scannell, of Inchinacoosh, Kilgarvan, all received suspended jail sentences for assaulting a UK visitor to Kenmare, outside a chip van in December 2017.

This morning, Tralee Circuit Court was told that the appeals by Kevin Healy-Rae and Malachy Scannell were being withdrawn.

Kevin Healy-Rae’s sentence of seven months suspended for one year will begin from today, as will Malachy Scannell’s suspended sentence of six months.

Evidence in the appeal of Cllr Jackie-Healy Rae’s conviction, will continue to be heard this afternoon.

