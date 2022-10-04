Kerry councillor’s appeal against assault conviction begins at Tralee Circuit Court

A Kerry county councillor’s appeal against an assault conviction has begun at Tralee Circuit Court this afternoon.

Councillor Jackie Healy-Rae and Kevin Healy-Rae, both of Sandymount, Kilgarvan, and Malachy Scannell, of Inchinacoosh, Kilgarvan, all received suspended jail sentences for assaulting a UK visitor to Kenmare, outside a chip van in December 2017.

This morning, Tralee Circuit Court was told that the appeals by Kevin Healy-Rae and Malachy Scannell were being withdrawn.

Kevin Healy-Rae’s sentence of seven months suspended for one year will begin from today, as will Malachy Scannell’s suspended sentence of six months.

Evidence in the appeal of Cllr Jackie-Healy Rae’s conviction, will continue to be heard this afternoon.