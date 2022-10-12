Kerry councillors again debating increase to Local Property Tax

Kerry county councillors are once again debating whether to increase the rate of Local Property Tax for next year.

A special meeting is currently taking place in the county buildings in Rathass, Tralee.

A first meeting on Local Property Tax took place on Monday, which was adjourned amid heated discussions.

Councillors have the power annually, to vary the base LPT rate for the following year or two years, by +/-15% or leave the rate unchanged; the rate for 2022 was 7.5% above the base rate.

Councillors have until Friday to set the rate of LPT, and it's expected a vote will take place this afternoon.