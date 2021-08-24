Kerry councillor wants students refunded for accommodation if classes move online

A Kerry councillor is calling for third level students to be refunded for accommodation if classes are moved online.

Sinn Féin's Deirdre Ferris is welcoming the news that many colleges are resuming classes on campus next month.

She says, however, families were out of pocket last year after paying for on-campus accommodation that wasn't used because colleges were shut due to COVID.

Cllr Ferris doesn't want a repeat of this, and is calling on Minister for Further and Higher Education, Simon Harris to ensure students will be refunded if classes move online.