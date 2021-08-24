Advertisement
Kerry councillor wants students refunded for accommodation if classes move online

Aug 24, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Sinn Féin Kerry County Cllr Deirdre Ferris. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
A Kerry councillor is calling for third level students to be refunded for accommodation if classes are moved online.

Sinn Féin's Deirdre Ferris is welcoming the news that many colleges are resuming classes on campus next month.

She says, however, families were out of pocket last year after paying for on-campus accommodation that wasn't used because colleges were shut due to COVID.

Cllr Ferris doesn't want a repeat of this, and is calling on Minister for Further and Higher Education, Simon Harris to ensure students will be refunded if classes move online.

 

 

