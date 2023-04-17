Kerry councillor to raise lack of Paediatric Critical Care Unit at CUH at Regional Health Forum South meeting

A Kerry councillor will raise the case of a 10-year-old girl who died after developing Strep A at the next meeting of the Regional Health Forum South.

Vivienne Murphy, from Millstreet, died from sepsis as a result of developing Strep A.

Three GPs told the family that the child had a virus but after her condition worsened, her parents took her to Cork University Hospital.

She needed surgery but it couldn’t be done in Cork because there was no Paediatric Critical Care Unit at Cork University Hospital to care for her after surgery.

Kerry Independent Alliance councillor John O'Donoghue is a member of the Regional Health Forum South which includes Kerry and Cork.

He’s going to raise the case at their next meeting:

Meanwhile, Councillor John O’Donoghue raised the issue of eggs being thrown at cars in the Ballyspillane area of Killarney.

Last Wednesday night, Julett Culloty from Kilcummin, was driving on the Park Road when an egg was thrown, from the direction of the Ballyspillane estate, at her car.

After outlining what happened her, she received reports of 17 similar incidents in the same area in recent days.

Young children are using the trees are cover, but Councillor O’Donoghue says Kerry County Council has a plan to tackle the issue: