Kerry Councillor stands by his comments calling people selfish and greedy for leaving taps running

Dec 21, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Councillor stands by his comments calling people selfish and greedy for leaving taps running
Cllr Charlie Farrelly (Non-Party) Castleisland area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
A Kerry County Councillor says he stands by comments he made, in which he called people who left their taps running selfish and greedy.

Independent councillor Charlie Farrelly made the comments on his Facebook page when announcing that overnight restrictions would be in place in Castleisland in recent days.

Similar restrictions are in place around the county as Irish Water says it needs to conserve supplies.

Cllr Farrelly stated he understood the low levels in reservoirs was caused by “selfish and greedy Irish Water customers” leaving their taps running over the past few nights in case they froze.

He says this resulted in huge demand for water and therefore such restrictions were needed.

He says many people are suffering as a result:

