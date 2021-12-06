Advertisement
Kerry councillor says train booking system must be addressed

Dec 6, 2021 08:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry councillor says train booking system must be addressed
Cllr for Kerry County Council Michael Cahill (IND) Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD ©
A Kerry councillor says the lack of control of booked seats on trains needs to be addressed.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Michael Cahill says it’s nearly impossible for a Kerry resident to travel by train to Dublin in comfort, due to the lack of control of seating arrangements.

When a person books a train journey, they’re allocated a seat with their name appearing over it.

Cllr Cahill says regularly when people arrive, there are other people occupying their seat and this leads to confrontation or the person having to stand for the journey.

The Rossbeigh cllr says presuming there’s no overbooking, everybody should be able to sit in their allocated spot; he says the booking system on trains must be looked at.

