Advertisement
News

Kerry councillor says town centre rejuvenation should encourage apartment living

Feb 7, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Kerry councillor says town centre rejuvenation should encourage apartment living Kerry councillor says town centre rejuvenation should encourage apartment living
Share this article

A Kerry County Councillor says town centre rejuvenation should encourage apartment living.

Milltown is one of 26 locations nationwide to benefit from a new Government scheme.

The Town Centre First policy aims to bring new life into town centres.

Advertisement

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael O'Shea says the core of many Kerry villages and towns are uninhabited.

He feels apartment style homes would be suitable for young couples, people working nearby and those who wish to downsize.

Councillor Michael O'Shea says having the right infrastructure and amenities will make Milltown an attractive place to live:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus