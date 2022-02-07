Kerry councillor says town centre rejuvenation should encourage apartment living

A Kerry County Councillor says town centre rejuvenation should encourage apartment living.

Milltown is one of 26 locations nationwide to benefit from a new Government scheme.

The Town Centre First policy aims to bring new life into town centres.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael O'Shea says the core of many Kerry villages and towns are uninhabited.

He feels apartment style homes would be suitable for young couples, people working nearby and those who wish to downsize.

Councillor Michael O'Shea says having the right infrastructure and amenities will make Milltown an attractive place to live: