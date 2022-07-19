Kerry councillor says Taoiseach will lead Fianna Fáil into new year

A Fianna Fáil councillor has backed the Taoiseach to continue in his post as party leader in the new year.

Cllr Brendán Fitzgerald’s comments follow reports yesterday that some government backbenchers are threatening not to support Leo Varadkar to take over as rotating Taoiseach in December unless Mícheál Martin resigns as leader.

A lack of support for the Tánaiste to take over would result in a general election.

Others demanded a review of the current Programme for Government, something which the councillor says should be a live document anyway.

Cllr Brendán Fitzgerald says the threats are unhelpful and there is no public appetite for another election.