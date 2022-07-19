Advertisement
Kerry councillor says Taoiseach will lead Fianna Fáil into new year

Jul 19, 2022 17:07 By radiokerrynews
Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald (Fianna Fáil) Corca Dhuibhne ( Dingle ) area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
A Fianna Fáil councillor has backed the Taoiseach to continue in his post as party leader in the new year.

Cllr Brendán Fitzgerald’s comments follow reports yesterday that some government backbenchers are threatening not to support Leo Varadkar to take over as rotating Taoiseach in December unless Mícheál Martin resigns as leader.

A lack of support for the Tánaiste to take over would result in a general election.

Others demanded a review of the current Programme for Government, something which the councillor says should be a live document anyway.

Cllr Brendán Fitzgerald says the threats are unhelpful and there is no public appetite for another election.

