Kerry councillor says more needs to be done to make sure violence seen yesterday doesn’t happen again

More needs to be done to make sure the violence seen yesterday in Tralee doesn’t ever happen again.

That’s according to Independent councillor for Killarney Donal Grady.

Cllr Grady says he knew the man who was murdered, Thomas Dooley, and his family, and that he had met Mr Dooley’s wife Siobhán, who was injured in the incident.

He says if there are feuds involved, there needs to be more done to sort out any problems between the parties involved.

Cllr Grady says we can’t afford another tragedy like this.

Rath Graveyard remains closed to the public.

Funeral director Graham Gleasure was at the cemetery yesterday.

He says the violence did not disturb the funeral and that the family were able to bury their loved one the way they wanted.