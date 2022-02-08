Kerry councillor says lack of Irish Water funding will impact housing targets

A Kerry councillor says a lack of adequate funding for Irish Water is going to impede national housing plans.

Fine Gael councillor Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald was speaking at the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting about the provision of wastewater treatment facilities in Kerry towns and villages.

Councillor Cosaí Fitzgerald wants the council to call on the government to provide adequate funding to Irish Water to upgrade sewerage treatment network in towns and villages such as Annascaul, Castlegregory, Baile an Fheirtéaraigh and Ceann Trá.

He says this is especially important when planning applications for multiple dwellings are stalled at these locations.

Councillor Cosaí Fitzgerald says the government wants more housing, but through a lack of adequate funding for Irish Water, its plans will be curtailed.

In recent years, the council had to refuse planning permission for developments in a number of towns and villages due to insufficient wastewater capacity.

The West Kerry councillor wants the council to write to the relevant department to request Irish Water receive more funding.