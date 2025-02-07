A Kerry county councillor has rejected advice from an expert group to restrict building rural, one-off housing.

A government-appointed expert group carried out a review of the National Planning Framework, and concluded that building thousands of single homes in the countryside was problematic.

The group says this was partly because they required land servicing and relied almost exclusively on private cars, putting additional strain on infrastructure.

The expert group, whose advice was ignored by the government, says housing should be directed more towards towns and villages.

Independent councillor Johnny Healy-Rae disagrees totally with the claim that one-off housing is contributing to infrastructural costs.