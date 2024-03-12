Advertisement
Kerry councillor describes planning policy preventing development along national roads as criminal

Mar 12, 2024 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Kerry councillor describes planning policy preventing development along national roads as criminal
Fianna Fáil Cllr Michael Cahill. Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD
A Kerry councillor says it's borderline criminal that people cannot get planning for houses on their own land adjoining national roads.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill is calling on An Bórd Pleanála and Transport Infrastructure Ireland to review its Spatial Planning and Roads Guidelines.

These prohibit new development on lands adjoining national roads which have a speed limit greater than 60km/h.

Cllr Cahill says it makes no sense that landowners' sons or daughters who apply for planning on family-owned lands are refused, regardless of their housing circumstance.

He says he's specifically talking about situations whereby the applicants propose to use existing access points, and there will be no additional traffic.

