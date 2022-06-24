Kerry councillor criticises TII for lack of joint up thinking

A Killarney councillor has criticised, what he called, the lack of joint up thinking with regards to roadworks in Rathmore.

The works, which were erected by Transport Infrastructure Ireland, are likely to be in place until September and involve a stop-go system.

Cllr Niall Kelleher, who is from Rathmore, said Kerry County Council first heard of the works yesterday and will be assessing the area on Monday.

He said the appropriate notice for these roadworks wasn’t given to the public.