Advertisement
News

Kerry councillor criticises TII for lack of joint up thinking

Jun 24, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Kerry councillor criticises TII for lack of joint up thinking Kerry councillor criticises TII for lack of joint up thinking
Cllr Niall Kelleher (Fianna Fáil) Killarney area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Share this article

A Killarney councillor has criticised, what he called, the lack of joint up thinking with regards to roadworks in Rathmore.

The works, which were erected by Transport Infrastructure Ireland, are likely to be in place until September and involve a stop-go system.

Cllr Niall Kelleher, who is from Rathmore, said Kerry County Council first heard of the works yesterday and will be assessing the area on Monday.

Advertisement

He said the appropriate notice for these roadworks wasn’t given to the public.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus