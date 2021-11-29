Kerry councillor concerned about proposal for 6am closing for pubs and nightclubs

A Kerry County Councillor says he has concerns regarding the proposal for pubs and nightclubs to be allowed open until 6am under new licencing laws.

Independent Cllr Dan McCarthy says he knows the sector has been through a tough year-and-half due to the pandemic, but he feels this proposal should be further looked at.

He says parents will spend the nights worrying about their children until they return home and he questioned if this proposal would put additional pressures on other services.

Advertisement

At the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council, he called on the council to write to the relevant authorities to request an update on the matter.