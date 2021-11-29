Advertisement
Kerry councillor concerned about proposal for 6am closing for pubs and nightclubs

Nov 29, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Cllr Dan McCarthy (Non-Party) Kenmare area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
A Kerry County Councillor says he has concerns regarding the proposal for pubs and nightclubs to be allowed open until 6am under new licencing laws.

Independent Cllr Dan McCarthy says he knows the sector has been through a tough year-and-half due to the pandemic, but he feels this proposal should be further looked at.

He says parents will spend the nights worrying about their children until they return home and he questioned if this proposal would put additional pressures on other services.

At the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council, he called on the council to write to the relevant authorities to request an update on the matter.

