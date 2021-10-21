Advertisement
Kerry councillor calls on Government to award medals to everyone involved in Siege of Jadotville

Oct 21, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Cllr Jim Finucane (Fine Gael) Tralee area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
A Kerry County Councillor says the Government should do the right thing and acknowledge the efforts of those involved in the Siege of Jadotville.

In July it was announced just one Irish Army officer who was involved in the Siege of Jadotville in the Congo 60 years ago has been recommended for a medal of gallantry.

An independent review group concluded commanding officer of 35th Batallion A Company, Colonel Pat Quinlan, should receive the award.

Fine Gael Cllr Jim Finucane says it's time the Government did the right thing and called for medals to be awarded to everyone involved.

 

