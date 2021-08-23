Advertisement
Kerry councillor calls for schoolbook with greyhound racing references to be withdrawn

Aug 23, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Cllr Fionnán Fitzgerald (Fianna Fáil) Castleisland area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
A Kerry County Councillor is calling for a school book that includes a section on greyhound racing to be withdrawn.

Make a Difference is an exercise book in the Junior Cycle subject, CSPE - Civic, Social and Political Education.

In the section on greyhound racing entitled “Going to the Dogs”, students are told most racing greyhounds are well cared for, but some are not.

They are then presented with a number of problems including claims that some dogs are raced too often, abandoned, put down or have their ears cut off to avoid identification.

Representatives from the Irish greyhound industry are calling for the text to be removed saying it is a misleading and inaccurate representation, which does not in any way reflect the reality within the sport.

Kerry Fianna Fáil Cllr Fionnán Fitzgerald, who has been a secondary school teacher for over 20 years, is calling for the book to be withdrawn.

He fears it could lead to bullying or aggressive debate in a classroom where a student's family may be involved in the greyhound industry.

Publisher Folens says it is looking into the matter further with the commissioning team and the authors and will issue a statement this week in response to the correspondence it has received.

