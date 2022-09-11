Kerry councillor calls for more hours when cheaper electricity rate applies

A Kerry County Councillor is asking for a change in the hours for when cheaper electricity charges apply.

He’s urging the Government to intervene.

A night saver tariff means households can avail of cheaper electricity - at present, this applies from midnight to 9am until the end of next month.

Then, from the end of October to the end of March, the cheaper off-peak hours for electricity are from 11pm to 8am.

Fine Gael councillor Jim Finucane says allowing the cheaper electricity tariff start from 9pm would be of great help to households.

He’s asking the Environment and Climate Minister Eamon Ryan to intervene.

