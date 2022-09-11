Advertisement
News

Kerry councillor calls for more hours when cheaper electricity rate applies

Sep 11, 2022 18:09 By radiokerrynews
Kerry councillor calls for more hours when cheaper electricity rate applies Kerry councillor calls for more hours when cheaper electricity rate applies
Cllr Jim Finucane (Fine Gael) Tralee area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

A Kerry County Councillor is asking for a change in the hours for when cheaper electricity charges apply.
He’s urging the Government to intervene.
A night saver tariff means households can avail of cheaper electricity - at present, this applies from midnight to 9am until the end of next month.
Then, from the end of October to the end of March, the cheaper off-peak hours for electricity are from 11pm to 8am.
Fine Gael councillor Jim Finucane says allowing the cheaper electricity tariff start from 9pm would be of great help to households.
He’s asking the Environment and Climate Minister Eamon Ryan to intervene.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus