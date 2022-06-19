Advertisement
News

Kerry councillor calls for landowners along South Kerry Greenway route to benefit from initiative

Jun 19, 2022 18:06 By radiokerrynews
Kerry councillor calls for landowners along South Kerry Greenway route to benefit from initiative Kerry councillor calls for landowners along South Kerry Greenway route to benefit from initiative
Share this article

A Kerry councillor wants to see landowners along the South Kerry Greenway route to be included in the national code of practice.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill says the Code of Best Practice for Greenways, announced by Transport Infrastructure Ireland and the Irish Farmers’ Association, is a big step in the right direction for landowners.

Cllr Cahill adds that under this code, landowners can employ an agronomist or property advisor to ascertain fair compensation.

Advertisement

The Fianna Fáil councillor says a crucial part of the framework is a once-off goodwill payment for each farmer impacted by a greenway, given for early sign-on and co-operation during construction.

He’s calling on the Environment Minister, TII and IFA to include landowners along the South Kerry Greenway route in the code of practice, so they can benefit from it too.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus