Kerry councillor calls for landowners along South Kerry Greenway route to benefit from initiative

A Kerry councillor wants to see landowners along the South Kerry Greenway route to be included in the national code of practice.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill says the Code of Best Practice for Greenways, announced by Transport Infrastructure Ireland and the Irish Farmers’ Association, is a big step in the right direction for landowners.

Cllr Cahill adds that under this code, landowners can employ an agronomist or property advisor to ascertain fair compensation.

The Fianna Fáil councillor says a crucial part of the framework is a once-off goodwill payment for each farmer impacted by a greenway, given for early sign-on and co-operation during construction.

He’s calling on the Environment Minister, TII and IFA to include landowners along the South Kerry Greenway route in the code of practice, so they can benefit from it too.