Kerry councillor calls for fast-tracking of small business and rural pub supports

Jan 17, 2025 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Tommy Griffin Tommy Griffin is a Fine Gael Local Election candidate in the Dingle area, married to Sinead and they have three boys, Nathan 9, Noah 7, and Ryan 3. Eight years of Local and National Political experience working as Parliamentary Assistant to Minister Brendan Griffin. Previously self employed in the construction industry. Studied Local Government studies in the Institute of Public Administration. Dedicated Community &amp; Voluntary Worker, Member of Keel Community Council, Treasurer of Keel/ Castlemaine Community Alert, Chairman of Castlemaine Events Committee &amp; Keel GAA Assistant PRO. Priorities include Better Roads, Quailty Public Services and Increased investment in Communities. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD © Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Phone Mobile 087 / 2672033 L/Line 066 71 22 981 E/mail - [email protected] www.dwalshphoto.com
A Kerry councillor is calling on the new Government to fast track supports for small businesses and rural pubs.

Cllr. Tommy Griffin welcomes the changes the government has committed to in of terms VAT, PRSI and other measures in the next budget.

However, he feels that these changes are needed more urgently.

In a recent statement, Cllr. Griffin states:

"The increase in the price of a pint will put further pressure on our rural pubs who are the social fabric of our communities. The recent increases in rates, the minimum wage and energy costs has really impacted hospitality businesses in Kerry. The exclusion of hard pressed businesses that did not receive the increased cost of business grant (ICOB) in the Power up Grant appeals process is a further hammer blow. Small businesses and rural pubs need help now and support measures need to be prioritised by the new Government."}

