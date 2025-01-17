Kerry councillor calls for fast-tracking of small business and rural pub supports

A Kerry councillor is calling on the new Government to fast track supports for small businesses and rural pubs.

Cllr. Tommy Griffin welcomes the changes the government has committed to in of terms VAT, PRSI and other measures in the next budget.

However, he feels that these changes are needed more urgently.

In a recent statement, Cllr. Griffin states:

"The increase in the price of a pint will put further pressure on our rural pubs who are the social fabric of our communities. The recent increases in rates, the minimum wage and energy costs has really impacted hospitality businesses in Kerry. The exclusion of hard pressed businesses that did not receive the increased cost of business grant (ICOB) in the Power up Grant appeals process is a further hammer blow. Small businesses and rural pubs need help now and support measures need to be prioritised by the new Government."}