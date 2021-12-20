Advertisement
Kerry councillor calls for action at junction before someone loses their life

Dec 20, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry councillor calls for action at junction before someone loses their life
Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae (Non-Party) Castleisland area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
A Kerry councillor has called for action to be taken at a dangerous junction before someone loses their life.

Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae spoke at the recent Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting about Ballyfinnane Cross. Councillor Healy-Rae asked that, following another recent accident, what further safety measures will be carried out at the cross in Ballyfinnane.

He said previous works have not solved the issue of cars not stopping at the junction and he called for something to be done before there is a fatality. Councillor Healy-Rae added there's a genuine fear that a car will crash into properties adjacent to the cross.

Independent councillor Charlie Farrelly supported the calls for action, calling it a “kamikaze junction”. In response, the council said significant safety improvement works were carried out at Ballyfinnane Cross over the past two years.

These included driver feedback signs and lining on the Tralee and Firies' approaches, resurfacing of the junction and installing an anti-skid coloured surface.

The council added that, in engineering terms, the full suite of safety measures has been provided at the location.

