Kerry councillor calling for county to show solidarity with Ukraine

A Kerry County Councillor is calling on the council and people of Kerry to show solidarity with Ukraine.

Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy will drop a letter to County Buildings, Rathass at 4.30pm outlining actions he wants the council to undertake, to show support to the people of Ukraine.

He says it’s an extremely challenging time and he feels it’s important to show the people of Kerry are thinking of everyone in Ukraine.

Cllr Sheehy says this is a humanitarian crisis on the doorstep of Europe and will affect is all.

He’s inviting members of the public to join him at County Buildings at 4.30pm, to show their support.

The Fianna Fáil councillor explains what his letter calls for: