Kerry councillor appointed to Údarás na Gaeltachta Interim Board

Feb 15, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Kerry councillor appointed to Údarás na Gaeltachta Interim Board
Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald (Fianna Fáil) Corca Dhuibhne ( Dingle ) area Kerry County Council
Kerry councillor Breandán Fitzgerald has been appointed to the Údarás na Gaeltachta Interim Board.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sports and Media, Catherine Martin and the Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Patrick O'Donovan today announced the appointments.

As a result of this, seven of the twelve-member board have been appointed, which means there’s a quorum and the board is able to function.

The rest of the board will be appointed when the public competition, administered by Public Appointments Service, has been completed.

 

