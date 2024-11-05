Kerry could be set for €6 million windfall from global summit taking place this week

A global travel conference taking place this week could generate over €6 million for Kerry in future revenue.

The Global Incentive Summit returns to Killarney this week, running until Thursday with a number of events planned.

NorthStar Meetings Group is hosting the summit in partnership with Fáilte Ireland and Tourism Ireland.

Advertisement

It’s set to bring together 180 North American incentive travel planners and global incentive suppliers at the Europe Hotel and Resort in Fossa.

Incentive travel is where companies reward employees with trips abroad, and is an extremely lucrative sector with delegates estimated to be worth more than three times the value of a leisure visitor.

Fáilte Ireland says this week’s event has the potential to generate €6.3 million in revenue for the region for future years.

Advertisement

Among the events planned are a reception at the Killarney Brewing and Distilling, a lunch at the Great Southern Hotel Killarney, dinner at Muckross Traditional Farms.

There will also be a gala dinner, as well as a jaunting car ride, foodie tour, and visit to Siamsa Tíre, the National Folk Theatre of Ireland.

High-altitude mountaineer, expedition leader and polar explorer Pat Falvey will give a talk today, and Claus Raasted, director of the College of Extraordinary Experiences, will talk about the transformational power of travel tomorrow.