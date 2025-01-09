Kerry coroner says promised resources should help speed up backlogs in inquests being heard

The newly appointed coroner for Kerry says the Department of Justice has promised resources which should help speed up backlogs in inquests being heard.

Aisling Quilter has been appointed as coroner for the new district of Kerry.

Prior to this, the county was served by two coroners, one for Kerry North and West, and the other for the south and east.

However, Minister Helen McEntee made an order abolishing existing coronial districts in the county and amalgamating them into one district.

Aisling Quilter says reform of the coroner service is coming, which will help get enquiries done quicker: