Coroner appointed to serve all of Kerry

The Minister for Justice has appointed a coroner to serve all of Kerry.

Minister Helen McEntee made an order abolishing existing coronial districts in the county and amalgamating them into one district.

Up to now, the county has been served by two coroners, one for Kerry North and West, and the other for the south and east.

Advertisement

Aisling Quilter has now been appointed as coroner for the new district of Kerry.

Last month, the department announced that Tralee solicitor Aisling Quilter, who has been coroner for the Kerry South and East districts, would serve temporarily as coroner for Kerry North and West.

This followed the retirement of coroner for the north and west, Helen Lucey.

Advertisement

The Department of Justice said the policy over some years has been to reduce the number of coronial districts, where possible, ahead of a longer-term plan to reform the Coroner Service. Accordingly, coronial districts have been amalgamated where possible.

The department says the amalgamation of all Kerry coronial districts have been effected through the appointment of Ms Quilter, coroner for Kerry South and East, to also hold office as coroner for the districts of Kerry North and West, thereby creating the district of Kerry.