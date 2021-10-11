Advertisement
Kerry company says airline refusing entry to 2,000 people weekly due to paperwork issues

Oct 11, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry company says airline refusing entry to 2,000 people weekly due to paperwork issues
Photo: Pixabay
A Kerry company says an airline is refusing entry to 2,000 passengers a week because of issues with paperwork.

SafeScore, which is based in Killorglin’s RDI Hub, was founded last year in the wake of COVID-19, to solve problems experienced by passengers when travelling the globe.

Kerry Airport has become the world’s first airport to provide tailored information on country entry requirements, after implementing the SafeScore technology on its website.

CEO and lead founder of SafeScore, Nick Gorman, says their solution is transferrable to the thousands of airports, airlines, and insurance companies.

He says they hope to expand their service around the world.

