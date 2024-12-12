Kerry Community Youth Service Chair calls on new government to invest in youth services

The chair of the Kerry Community Youth Service is calling on the new government to invest more in youth services.

Shane O’Donoghue was speaking at the rebrand launch of the KCYS, formerly known as the KDYS.

KCYS says the rebrand more accurately reflects the work undertaken by the youth service; while it will no longer have a director on the board nominated by the Catholic Diocese of Kerry - as had been done previously.

Shane O’Donoghue says youth work is underfunded by the state, which he believes makes no sense given the importance of the services provided.

He says investments in youth always repays itself in the long term and made this call: