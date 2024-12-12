Advertisement
News

Kerry Community Youth Service Chair calls on new government to invest in youth services

Dec 12, 2024 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Community Youth Service Chair calls on new government to invest in youth services
Share this article

The chair of the Kerry Community Youth Service is calling on the new government to invest more in youth services.

Shane O’Donoghue was speaking at the rebrand launch of the KCYS, formerly known as the KDYS.

 

Advertisement

KCYS says the rebrand more accurately reflects the work undertaken by the youth service; while it will no longer have a director on the board nominated by the Catholic Diocese of Kerry - as had been done previously.

Advertisement

Shane O’Donoghue says youth work is underfunded by the state, which he believes makes no sense given the importance of the services provided.

He says investments in youth always repays itself in the long term and made this call:

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre appoints new chief executive
Advertisement
Calls for more gardaí in Tralee town centre to tackle anti-social behaviour and shoplifting
Department of Integration confirms Ballymullen barracks to be used for asylum seekers
Advertisement

Recommended

Department of Integration confirms Ballymullen barracks to be used for asylum seekers
Calls for more gardaí in Tralee town centre to tackle anti-social behaviour and shoplifting
Former chief executive of Kerry Group calls roposed takeover of dairy division ‘deal of the century’
Thursday Basketball Results and Fixtures
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus