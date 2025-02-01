Advertisement
Kerry community groups encouraged to apply for new government funding

Feb 1, 2025 17:17 By radiokerrynews
Small community groups and organisations in Kerry can apply for funding to assist their efforts.

Applications are now being received for the Local Enhancement Programme 2025, from the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Kerry has received €211,007 under the scheme to assist community groups in the county, from a national fund of €7 million.

The Local Enhancement Programme 2025 was launched by the Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr. Breandán Fitzgerald.

Any not-for-profit community or voluntary groups can apply, but commercial organisations and individuals are not eligible for the funding.

The closing date to send in an application for this funding is Monday February 17th, and further details are available here.

