Kerry community groups can apply for €285,000 through Community Activities Fund

Community groups in Kerry can avail of €285,000 through the Community Activities Fund for 2022.

Kerry County Council is inviting applications until February 28th.

The fund will support community groups, particularly in disadvantaged areas, with their non-pay running costs, such as utility bills or other non-pay operating costs including rental and lease costs, insurance bills.

Application forms and more information are available on the Kerry County Council website (www.kerrycoco.ie) and from the community department 066 71 83 680.

This funding can be used for the following projects/works:

Minor works to community centres

Community amenities

Development of outdoor, safe, sheltered meeting areas for young people

Improvements works to create safe sport/recreation facilities

Improvements to town parks and common areas and spaces and the provision of comfortable and safe meeting places.

Public realm improvements and accessibility projects, in line with Kerry's Age Friendly Strategy.

Streetscaping

Minor enhancements of play/recreation spaces to include provision of facilities for young people aged 13-17 years.

Energy efficiency type projects

Waste minimization/management projects,

Purchase of equipment (e.g. lawnmowers, defibrillators, tables and chairs, signage etc.)

Purchase of IT Equipment for Community usage and to facilitate training for older people

Maintenance of premises

Utility Bills (electricity costs, refuse charges, heating charges)

Operating costs (eg existing rental/lease costs, insurance bills)

Website Maintenance

Cleaning

Audit & Accountancy fees