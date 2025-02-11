Kerry community development manager says rural living needs to be re-examined

The manager of a community development organisation says rural living needs to be re-examined in the wake of Storm Éowyn.

Eimear Ní Mhurchú is the manager of Forbairt na Dromoda Teo in Dromid.

She says the findings of a Government-appointed expert group which reviewed the National Planning Framework, didn't take into account the social aspect of rural life.

This group had said one-off rural housing was problematic.

Eimear Ní Mhurchú says people have a basic right to have a home and they should be able to live wherever they like.

She says dismissing rural areas is offensive: