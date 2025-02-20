Advertisement
Kerry Co-op Chair criticises media for printing names and addresses of shareholders

Feb 20, 2025 17:15 By radiokerrynews
The chair of Kerry Co-op says he's appalled that several newspapers printed the full name and addresses of  Kerry Group shareholders along with their share values.

These included details of Kerry Co-op shareholders who received shares in Kerry Group after the co-op agreed to buy the agri-giant’s dairy division, and the resulting share spinout.

James Tangney says while these details were already in the public domain through the Companies Registration Offices, one would have to pay to access that information and know about the process.

He said many shareholders feel very vulnerable that that their financial information was made so widely available.

The chair of Kerry Co-op acknowledges that newspapers could legally print the details as they were already in the public domain through the CRO.

However, James Tangney says it was the wrong decision.

You may hear Mr Tangney's full interview with Sari Houlihan on Agritime from 7pm.

