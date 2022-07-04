Advertisement
Kerry classrooms an average pupil teacher ratio of 22:1

Jul 4, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Kerry classrooms an average pupil teacher ratio of 22:1
Kerry classrooms on average have a pupil teacher ratio of 22:1.

This is the lowest rate in Munster, and is below the national average of 24:1.

That’s according to details published by Minster for Education, Kerry TD, Norma Foley.

Schools in Kildare and Meath have the largest class sizes at 24.7 and 24.6 pupils per teacher, while Mayo has the smallest at an average of 20.9 pupils per teacher.

The EU average pupil teacher ratio is 20:1, and the Irish National Teachers Organisation says it’s a disgrace Ireland is at the bottom of the EU class size table.

 

