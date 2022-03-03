Kerry charity welcomes major funding for UHK cancer services

A Kerry charity that fundraised and campaigned for a new chemotherapy unit for the county is welcoming almost 10 million euro for the project.

The investment at University Hospital Kerry will provide for an extension to existing oncology services there and will also include a chemotherapy day unit.

Chairperson of Comfort for Chemo Mary Fitzgerald says the current unit is small with no room for family or friends and patients sit alone for hours at a time.

Ms Fitzgerald says the psychological care of cancer patients is just as important as physical care.

She says Comfort for Chemo will continue to fundraise for patients.