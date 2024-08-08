Advertisement
Kerry centre has highest pass rate for HGV driving tests nationally

Aug 8, 2024 13:35 By radiokerrynews
Kerry centre has highest pass rate for HGV driving tests nationally
A Kerry test centre has the highest pass rate for HGV driving tests in the country.

According to a new report released by the Road Safety Authority, Tralee test centre has a 91% pass rate for drivers of heavy goods vehicles.

Meanwhile, Killarney and Tralee test centres have similar pass rates for regular car driving tests with 52.7% and 52.8% respectively.

Almost two-thirds of drivers failed their test at Charlestown in north Dublin while 80.5% of drivers in Birr, County Offaly were successful.

Transport commentator Conor Faughnan says the disparity in pass rates has been a big issue for years, and one which isn't being addressed.

