Kerry care service residents found to receive good quality and person-centered supports

Oct 26, 2024 13:26 By radiokerrynews
Residents at a Kerry residential care service receive good quality and person-centered supports.

That’s according to a report from the health watchdog following an announced inspection at St. John of God Kerry Services – Beaufort Campus Units Area 1 and 2 in May (20th & 21st May 2024).

The center provides full-time residential service for adults with intellectual disability and complex medical care needs.

HIQA inspected St. John of God Kerry Services – Beaufort Campus Units Area 1 across 17 areas of the Health Act 2007.

The facility was found it to be fully compliant across 15 categories, and substantially compliant in two – Premises; and individual assessment and personal plan.

Meanwhile, the Health Information and Quality Authority inspected St. John of God Kerry Services – Beaufort Campus Units Area 2 across 15 areas.

The unit was found to be fully compliant in 14 categories, and substantially compliant in one area – residents’ rights.

The center outlined details to meet full compliance, which included plans to increase the size of a residents’ bedroom.

The report found that residents were treated with respect and supported by staff to engage in community activities frequently.

A statement from St Mary of the Angels Parents and Relatives Association expressed their praise and gratitude to center staff, for providing such a high quality of care and understanding to their family members.

