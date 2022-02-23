Kerry CAMHS support group claims not all families being treated equally

The Kerry CAMHS Family Support Group has hit out at the HSE, claiming not all families impacted by the controversy are being treated equally.

The HSE issued letters to families this week to notify them of the level of risk their children, who were attending South Kerry Child and Adoloescent Mental Health Service, were exposed to.

The Maskey report found significant harm was caused to 46 children while 227 were put at risk of harm as a result of misdiagnoses and inappropriate prescriptions.

Kerry CAMHS Family Support Group claims only the 46 families, whose children were found to be caused significant harm, were sent letters from the HSE.

The Kerry CAMHS Family Support Group (KCFSG) says the HSE previously told them that all the impacted families were going to be treated equally.

It says the issuing of letters to only 46 families has caused hurt, distress and anger, adding parents were waiting at the door for the post to arrive which created emotional turmoil.

KCFSG says it's dismayed at what it calls the 'repeated lack of compassion' shown to all families and says every member knows their child was significantly harmed.

The group claims the HSE helpline informed some people that information relating to the harm caused to children wasn't contained in the letter, when in fact it was.

It says this caused unnecessary confusion and pain, adding families have to chase up the HSE and confirm correspondence.

The group also feels these 46 families will be prioritised but that nothing is in place for the other families.

In response, the HSE says it continues to communicate with the families and young adults who have been affected by deficits in care in the South Kerry CAMHS service.

The HSE says it will establish a clinical support team in Killarney to provide a point of contact and support into the future; full details will be issued to families shortly, they say.

The HSE adds that one of Dr Maskey's recommendations is that children and their families should be invited to be part of the governance structure of the CAMHS service and they are working to implement this.

The HSE is meeting with the Kerry CAMHS Family Support Group this week.