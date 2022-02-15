Kerry CAMHS support group calls for rejection of Maskey Report

The Kerry CAMHS Family Support Group has called for an amendment or rejection of the report which examined the prescribing practices of a doctor in the South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services.

The group, which was formed to support and represent families affected by inappropriate prescribing or excessive levels of medication, says the Maskey Report was written too hastily and without adequate input from the service users and parents affected.

The Maskey report found significant harm was caused to 46 children while 227 were exposed to significant harm as a result of misdiagnoses and wrong prescriptions.

However catastrophic harm was not caused to children, according to the report.

Following a meeting between parents involved in the South Kerry CAMHS controversy, the Kerry CAMHS Family Support Group argues that more than 46 children were likely to have been seriously harmed, contrary to the findings Maskey Report's findings.

As disclosure meetings are still ongoing, the KCFSG says information gathered at those meetings should be used to amend the number of seriously affected children as they would not have been included in the original report.

The group also argues that the report was written solely from a clinical point of view and, despite the findings of the report, that catastrophic harm was caused to children affected.

The finding that the doctor involved in the scandal was intending to help and not harm is questionable, according to the group, as there was no direct consultation with the doctor in question, nor was there consultation with the whistle-blower involved.

The KCFSG has demanded a public enquiry into the management and governance of Kerry CAMHS and the HSE.