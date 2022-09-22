Advertisement
Kerry businesses urged to engage immediately on revaluation of properties

Sep 22, 2022 08:09 By radiokerrynews
Kerry businesses are being urged to engage immediately on the revaluation of properties for commercial rates.

This is the first revaluation in Kerry since 1988; these valuations are used by councils to calculate commercial rates.

From September 26th, occupiers of commercially-rateable property will receive a Proposed Valuation Certificate, stating the property’s suggested new valuation.

They have 40 days to make an appeal for the amount to be lowered, with officers from the Valuation Office holding walk-in clinics all over Kerry in the first week of October to deal with queries.

Director of the National Revaluation Programme, Terry Fahey is calling on businesses to engage with the Valuation Office during this early stage of the process.

You can hear more on this on In Business from 6 o'clock this evening.

