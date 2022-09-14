Advertisement
Kerry business is finalist in Retail Excellence Ecommerce Awards

Sep 14, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Kerry business, Schoolbooks.ie, is a finalist in the Retail Excellence Ecommerce Awards.

It’s shortlisted in the Medium Online Retailer of the Year category, the winner of which will be announced on November 12th.

Retail Excellence is Ireland’s largest retail representative body, and all entrants of the awards were subjected to an independent website audit.

Schoolbooks.ie is based in Monavalley, Tralee, and was set up in 2004 to make buying school books easier and bring better value to parents.

 

