Advertisement
News

Kerry buildings to light up purple for International Recovery Day

Sep 30, 2021 08:09 By radiokerrynews
Kerry buildings to light up purple for International Recovery Day Kerry buildings to light up purple for International Recovery Day
Share this article

Buildings in Kerry will light up purple tomorrow (September 30th) for International Recovery Day.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is supporting the ‘Leave a Light On’ campaign to spread the message that recovery from addiction is possible.

County Buildings in Tralee along with the Princes Quay building and the Ashe Memorial Hall will all light up as will the Killarney Municipal District office.

Advertisement

The HSE’s Alcohol and Drugs Helpline can be contacted for information on support services on freephone 1800 459 459  Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 5:30pm or email [email protected]

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus