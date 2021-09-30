Kerry buildings to light up purple for International Recovery Day

Buildings in Kerry will light up purple tomorrow (September 30th) for International Recovery Day.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is supporting the ‘Leave a Light On’ campaign to spread the message that recovery from addiction is possible.

County Buildings in Tralee along with the Princes Quay building and the Ashe Memorial Hall will all light up as will the Killarney Municipal District office.

Advertisement

The HSE’s Alcohol and Drugs Helpline can be contacted for information on support services on freephone 1800 459 459 Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 5:30pm or email [email protected]