Kerry buildings being lit up in blue as mark of respect to Deaf community

Sep 19, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Kerry buildings being lit up in blue as mark of respect to Deaf community
Buildings in Kerry are being lit up in blue from this evening as a mark of respect to the Deaf community.

Irish Sign Language Awareness Week begins today, and is part of the International Week of Deaf People, which is an initiative of the World Federation of the Deaf.

In Tralee, the Ashe Memorial Hall, home of the Kerry County Museum, as well as county buildings, and the Princes Quay building will be lit up in blue from this evening.

The Killarney Municipal District Office or Town Hall, along with Kenmare Courthouse will also be lit up in blue for the week.

