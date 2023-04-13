Kerry branch of Irish Hotels Federation commends past members

The Kerry branch of the Irish Hotels Federation recently commended past members.

They made a Gift of Thanks to members who gave their time and wisdom to the branch, but now have stepped back from their roles to pursue other ventures.

Those honoured are Frank Slattery of Carrig House, Danny Bowe of the Castlerosse Hotel, Niamh O’Shea of the Killarney Park Hotel, Michael Rosney of Killeen House Hotel, Terence Mulcahy of the International Hotel, and Michael O’Donoghue of O’Donoghue Ring Hotels.