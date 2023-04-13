Advertisement
News

Kerry branch of Irish Hotels Federation commends past members

Apr 13, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Kerry branch of Irish Hotels Federation commends past members Kerry branch of Irish Hotels Federation commends past members
The Kerry Branch of the Irish Hotels Federation made a Gift of Thanks to past members - Frank Slattery of Carrig House, Danny Bowe of the Castlerosse Hotel, Niamh O’Shea of the Killarney Park Hotel, Michael Rosney of Killeen House Hotel, Terence Mulcahy of the International Hotel, and Michael O’Donoghue of O’Donoghue Ring Hotels. They are pictured with Bernadette Randles, Chairperson of Kerry IHF at an event in Randles Hotel, Killarney. Missing from the photo are Terence Mulcahy of the International Hotel and Michael O’Donoghue of O’Donoghue Ring Hotels. Also in attendance are in – Front, Emer Corridan, of the Cahernane Hotel, and Tracey Coyne of the International Hotel. Back - Mark Scally of the Great Southern Hotel; Patrick O’Donoghue of the Gleneagle Group; Carmel Guihen, General Manger Aghadoe Heights Hotel; Kamile Lyne, General Manager Randles Hotel; Michael Lally, Butler Arms Hotel, Waterville; Donie O’Brien, ENO wines; Michael Jacobi, Managing Director, Hayfield Family Collection; Sinead McCarthy of the Brehon Hotel; Claire Slattery of Carrig House; Marcus Tracy of Killarney Park Hotel; Mark Bowe of Castlerosse Park Resort; and Garrett Power of Muckross Park Hotel. Photo: Don MacMonagle
Share this article

The Kerry branch of the Irish Hotels Federation recently commended past members.

They made a Gift of Thanks to members who gave their time and wisdom to the branch, but now have stepped back from their roles to pursue other ventures.

Those honoured are Frank Slattery of Carrig House, Danny Bowe of the Castlerosse Hotel, Niamh O’Shea of the Killarney Park Hotel, Michael Rosney of Killeen House Hotel, Terence Mulcahy of the International Hotel, and Michael O’Donoghue of O’Donoghue Ring Hotels.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus