Kerry-based writer scoops prestigious literary award

A Kerry-based writer has won a prestigious literary award.

Victoria Kennefick, who's from Cork but lives in Kerry, won the Emerging Writer Award at this year’s Dalkey Book Festival for her book Eat Or We Both Starve.

She will receive €10,000 as a prize.

The collection’s poems explore the powerlessness a young woman feels growing up in a predominantly Irish Catholic society.

Judges say the book has a heavy-hitting impact, and Victoria Kennefick is a poet who can hold her own on the international stage.