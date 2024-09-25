Kerry at lower end of drug poisoning deaths

Kerry had among the fewest deaths by drug poisoning in the latest available data from the Health Research Board.

These are deaths due to the toxic effects of one or more substances.

The HRB’s latest report on drug poisoning deaths in Ireland shows there were seven such deaths in Kerry in 2021.

The trend of deaths by drugs in Kerry was steady in the ten years previous, spiking at eight in 2016 and 2019, and fewer than five in 2013 and 2017.

Nationally in 2021, opioids, benzodiazepines, and antidepressants were the three most common type of drug implicated in poisoning deaths.

Methadone, diazepam, cocaine, and alcohol were the main drugs implicated, as well as alprazolam which includes the brand Xanax.