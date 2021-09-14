Advertisement
Kerry artists and bands to be promoted for Irish Music Month

Sep 14, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Kerry artists and bands to be promoted for Irish Music Month
Kerry artists and bands will be promoted as part of Irish Music Month, taking place throughout October.

Radio Kerry is one of 25 independent radio stations that have signed up to this Independent Broadcasters of Ireland and Hot Press campaign, which will increase radio play for Irish artists.

It's being funded by BAI Sound & Vision scheme and supported by XL Retail group.

The campaign will also include a national talent search that will involve the direct payment of €100,000 to Irish artists.

More information can be found here.

