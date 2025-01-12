Kerry Archaeological and Historical Society launches 2024 program of events

The Kerry Archaeological and Historical Society has launched a program of almost thirty different events for this year.

The program includes lectures, gatherings, and outings to archaeological and historical sites in Derrynane, Ballyheigue, Cahersiveen and Killarney.

Some events are for members only, but the Society says the majority of its lectures and events are open to the public and usually hosted in public libraries.

Other talks and outings this year include the legacy of the Civil War in north Kerry, pilgrimage in medieval Kerry, and the history of salmon fishing in the Feale and the Cashen.

The program is available to download from the Society website.

Membership, at just €40 per person, allows access to all outings and talks as well as a copy of the annual Kerry Magazine and the Journal of the Kerry Archaeological and Historical Society.

Membership can be purchased online.