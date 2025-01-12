Advertisement
News

Kerry Archaeological and Historical Society launches 2024 program of events

Jan 12, 2025 17:07 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Archaeological and Historical Society launches 2024 program of events
Share this article

The Kerry Archaeological and Historical Society has launched a program of almost thirty different events for this year.

The program includes lectures, gatherings, and outings to archaeological and historical sites in Derrynane, Ballyheigue, Cahersiveen and Killarney.

Some events are for members only, but the Society says the majority of its lectures and events are open to the public and usually hosted in public libraries.

Advertisement

Other talks and outings this year include the legacy of the Civil War in north Kerry, pilgrimage in medieval Kerry, and the history of salmon fishing in the Feale and the Cashen.

The program is available to download from the Society website.

Membership, at just €40 per person, allows access to all outings and talks as well as a copy of the annual Kerry Magazine and the Journal of the Kerry Archaeological and Historical Society.

Advertisement

Membership can be purchased online.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Gardaí report dangerous icy patches on N21 in Castleisland
Advertisement
Price of second-hand three-bed semi in Kerry predicted to increase by 5% this year
Kerry weather station had highest number of very wet days in December
Advertisement

Recommended

Gardaí report dangerous icy patches on N21 in Castleisland
Price of second-hand three-bed semi in Kerry predicted to increase by 5% this year
Lynch named Limerick captain
Glory for Watergrasshill in Intermediate final
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus