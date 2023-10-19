Kerry and West Limerick Credit Unions celebrating 75th International Credit Union Day

Credit Unions in Kerry and West Limerick are celebrating the 75th International Credit Union Day today.

The annual event commemorates the credit union movements, history, impact and achievements.

This years theme is - celebrating the spirit of the global credit union movement, aiming to show how the Credit Union is For You, and For Community.

Credit Unions in Kerry and West Limerick serve over 121,000 members.

Siobhan Donnelly, Marketing Committee Chairperson of Chapter 23 Credit Unions says the doors of their Kerry and West Limerick branches are always open to support the community and they look forward to celebrating the day with members.