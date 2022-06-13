Kerry and Cork record highest amount of COVID-19 outbreaks last week

Kerry and Cork had the highest number of COVID-19 outbreaks last week.

Ten outbreaks of COVID-19 were recorded in the region up until June 7th.

That's according to new figures from the Health Protection Surveillence Centre.

Of the outbreaks, four were in residential institutions, three were in nursing homes and the remainder were in a hospital (1), community hospital/long stay-unit (1) and other healthcare service setting.

Nationally, there were 35 outbreaks of COVID-19 across nine regions.

The figures released by the HPSC can be found here:

https://www.hpsc.ie/a-z/respiratory/coronavirus/novelcoronavirus/surveillance/covid-19outbreaksclustersinireland/